Police are searching for a group of six men who attacked a man on an Aberdeen street.

The 53-year-old was walking along Balnagask Road near its junction with Old Church Road shortly before 7pm on Friday when he was assaulted from behind before the group ran off.

One of the men involved who was of a stocky build was wearing a blue tracksuit.

Another, who is described as being of a slim build, wore a black tracksuit and a black North Face body warmer.

The third man was wearing a black cap with a green coat and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Another is described as having on a grey tracksuit with a black North Face coat and wore a distinctive yellow rucksack.

The fifth member of the group was wearing all black with a beanie hat. Finally, the last man was wearing a grey tracksuit with a black coat.

Police Constable Thomas Garrahan, of Torry Police Station, said: “Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are keen to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“We would like to talk to anyone who may have been in the area around the time and saw anything suspicious.

“Likewise, if you were driving in the Balnagask Road, Girdleness Road and Farquhar Road area and were recording via a dashcam device, please check your footage for anything that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3082 of March 26.