Aberdeen gaming cafe to host Minecraft masterclass

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

An Aberdeen gaming cafe is set to host a masterclass for one of the world’s most popular games.

Engage Gaming, in North Silver Street, Aberdeen, will soon introduce Minecraft masterclasses for budding gamers looking to improve their skills.

The classes, beginning this Saturday, will be suitable for children from primary school age upwards.

Those interested will be sorted into groups depending on ability on the day.

Diamond class will be available for absolute beginners, and will cover basic controls, settings and different game modes.

Emerald Class will suit intermediate level and children will be taught how to customise and install resource packs.

For regular Minecraft players, Redstone Class will explore intricate techniques and tools to enhance the Minecraft world through the use of Redstone as a power source.

The classes will run from 10.45am to 11.45am and parents can drop off their youngsters or sit in the cafe. Tickets are available to buy online at bit.ly/2wL0iQk