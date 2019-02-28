Games machines are key to new north-east pub’s licence bid

Whether a north-east pub is allowed to open could depend on if its games machines are based on skill or chance.

Brian Ure has asked Aberdeenshire Council for permission to open the Oak Tree Bar on Shore Street, Fraserburgh, after a previous bid in 2016 – from another applicant – failed.

Mr Ure wants the venue to have nine games machines, including some in an arcade room, but a council officer has recommended there should only be three.

In a report to Aberdeenshire North Licensing Board tomorrow, the officer said: “If the board agrees to grant the licence with an arcade room, I’d recommend the layout reflects these machines as skill machines rather than gaming machines.”

The board considered the application in December but deferred while officers gathered more information about the machines.

The report said: “I believe it is unlikely the board will grant gaming machine permits on licensed premises with more than three gaming machines.”

Mr Ure told the Evening Express: “I understand the issue may come down to whether the machines are classed as games of skill or chance.

“We will work with them to overcome any obstacles to gaining a licence.”

He said the pub would create 25 jobs and would be used for functions and events such as race nights.

He said: “I took on the Blacksands Bar (on the same street) not so long ago and have put in a lot of work in the past year to improve it.

“I’ve been working with the council constructively to deal with any issues that arise before tomorrow’s meeting.

“Fraserburgh has a significant number of vacant and boarded-up units and it doesn’t help the town’s image when tourists come and see closed businesses, so we need to revive the town.”