Gamekeeper carries missing north east man to safety on his quad bike

A gamekeeper carried a missing north east man to safety on his quad bike after finding him in the hills.

Police Scotland had launched a missing person appeal over 74-year-old Robin Green from the west end of Aberdeen after he was last seen outside the city on Sunday afternoon.

A drone was used in the hunt for Mr Green, who was found early on Wednesday morning by gamekeeper Sean McCubbin after Angus estates had been alerted to keep a look out for the Aberdonian.

Mr McCubbin, who works on the Millden Estate in Glen Esk, found Mr Green at the edge of a hill road near Mount Battock, a 778-metre high Corbett on the border of Angus and Grampian.

It is understood the man got a bus from Aberdeen to Banchory on Sunday and walked to the moors where he was found.

The gamekeeper made a radio call for assistance after locating Mr Green, who was wearing only a t-shirt and light jacket on top.

Mr McCubbin managed to get Mr Green onto his quad bike and took him down to the estate where he was given heat and refreshments before being picked up safely by the Police.

Sean, a member of Angus Glens Moorland Group, said: “Our group co-ordinator had made us aware of the police appeal and told us to look out for a missing person as we were going about our work.

“I saw the man lying down by the side of the hill road. He told me he was just having a wee nap and had seen the police chopper but it hadn’t see him.

“It was pretty overcast and a colder morning than recently and he wasn’t wearing clothes for the weather so it was good he was located.

“I just got got on the radio and took him down to the estate office for a heat, a cup of tea and some cake but he seemed fine.”

Mr Green was previously found on moorland in Deeside by a gamekeeper, from the Grampian Moorland Group, after being reported missing.

Lianne MacLennan, co-ordinator of Angus Glens and Grampian Moorland Groups, who alerted local gamekeepers to the appeal said it is important to have land managers out on the hills.

“The man has been missing since Sunday so it is good he has been found,” she said.

“During lockdown, gamekeepers have still been able to carry out essential work, where safe to do so, but they have also helped farmers by protecting livestock during lambing and some have helped the fire service deal with wildfires.

“They are a vital resource in our countryside at times like these.”