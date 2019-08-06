Game on! Work starts on Aberdeen’s second Cruyff Court

Work has kicked off on building Aberdeen’s second Cruyff Court.

Construction is now under way on the new £300,000 community sports facility, which is being built on council-owned land next to Tullos Primary School in Torry.

It will be the second court of its type, after Aberdeen’s inaugural facility, on Catherine Street, opened in 2017, becoming the first of its kind in Scotland.

Plans for the site include a basketball court, two dodgeball courts, two mini tennis courts and two freestyle football pitches.

Aberdeen City Council, the Denis Law Legacy Trust and the Johan Cruyff Foundation are working together to lead the project – named after the late Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff.

Specialist contractor Hunter Construction, based in the north-east, has been appointed to carry out the work, which started on site yesterday.

Denis Law, whose charity spearheaded the project, said: “The start of construction is an exciting time and everyone associated with the trust is incredibly proud to be part of a project that will make a real impact on the lives of young people in the south of the city.

“When we brought the first Cruyff Court to Aberdeen we wanted to have a focal point for the great work that is being done by staff and volunteers to nurture and encourage the next generation.

“The results have been fantastic and the second court will broaden the opportunities to even more youngsters and give them the chance to thrive in a safe and supportive environment.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said the local authority had reached an “important milestone” with work beginning on the site.

She added: “The council is pleased to have been in a position to allocate the land and provide significant investment, with a valued contribution from the Cruyff Foundation, to support the excellent work of the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Our ambition is for a city where all people can prosper and where every young person has the chance to fulfil their potential.

“Facilities that provide the opportunity to develop and build confidence, as well as to lead an active lifestyle, are essential to realising those goals.”

Aberdeen City Council has allocated £250,000 of funding for the project and the Cruyff Foundation has pledged £50,000.

There are more than 250 Cruyff Courts in more than 20 countries worldwide, creating a safe place to play for young people and designed to encourage participation in a range of sports.

Niels Meijer, director of the Johan Cruyff Foundation, said: “We’re very happy to create more space in Aberdeen and in the United Kingdom. This Cruyff Court gives children a space to grow, to make friends and to improve their mental and physical health.”

Free sport sessions have been held at the popular Catherine Street facility through the Streetsport programme, led by the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

Graham Thom, chairman of the Denis Law Legacy Trust, said: “Through our Streetsport initiative the trust is bringing sport to the heart of key communities across Aberdeen.

“Establishing a second Cruyff Court will build on the success we have had at Catherine Street and we look forward to seeing the Tullos facility taking shape in the weeks and months ahead.”