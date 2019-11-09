Game on as Silver City’s Monopoly set passes go

The launch of a new board game focusing on Aberdeen will help put the city on the map, according to its makers.

Aberdeen Monopoly was officially launched at a ceremony at the newly-refurbished art gallery yesterday.

And the game, which features some of the city’s most famous landmarks and icons, already looks set to be a hit with game lovers.

Jennifer Lau, a custom games executive at the game’s makers Winning Moves UK, said: “We are really excited to have launched this new edition of Monopoly.

“It’s been a long time coming and we have spent so many months getting people’s suggestions and putting the game together.

“After all the effort we have put in it is great to see it finally out in the shops.”

She added: “There is so much going on in Aberdeen that it seemed a really good idea to launch a new version of the game focusing on the city.

“It’s also a perfect Christmas present!”

As well as local landmarks, the board features a number of businesses and organisations, including the Evening Express.

And it also includes charities, which have been given Community Chest spaces.

Sarah Misra, chief executive of Befriend-a-Child, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been voted by the public to be included on the board.

“We work in all the communities across Aberdeen with children living in difficult life circumstances and we are absolutely thrilled with the level of support we have had.

“The public backing for a local charity is fantastic.”

Marie Simpson, manager of Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats, said: “We were blown away with the support we got in the public vote.

“To be included on the board is absolutely wonderful for the charity and we are very grateful.”

The launch event was attended by Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

He said: “It’s fantastic to have been able to welcome the Monopoly launch to Aberdeen.

“It is a real sign that the city is making an impact.

“It’s wonderful to see all our well-known places featured on the board and I am sure Aberdonians will really appreciate it.”

As part of the launch, the game’s mascot Mr Monopoly also paid a visit to the Evening Express.

The game will be on sale in the Aberdeen Journals shop, located on Schoolhill.