Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington reunite on-screen in MS appeal

Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are to reunite on screen for the first time in seven years to support multiple sclerosis sufferers.

Aberdeenshire-born Rose Leslie and her husband will take part in MS Society’s new charity campaign video to help raise vital funds for research into the condition.

The couple, who married in 2018 following their on-screen romance during the hit HBO series, have previously been involved in the charity’s Stop MS Appeal campaign.

In December 2019, the stars gave readings at the MS Society’s Carols by Candlelight event in London to support a cause that’s always been “very close to their hearts”.

Mrs Leslie said: “The MS Society is very close to my heart, and the work they do is incredible.

“I want to support them in raising funds for MS research because we’re so close to finding real and long-lasting solutions to tackle this condition.

“We have shown through the pandemic that with concentrated effort and funding we can overcome momentous challenges, and I believe we can do this with MS too.”

Mrs Leslie played Ygritte from 2012-14 on the show alongside Mr Harington’s central character, Jon Snow.

They married in 2018 at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire, near her family home.

Mrs Leslie went to primary school in Rayne before attending boarding school in England and then the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Stop MS Appeal

As well as the beloved couple, the Team Stop MS campaign video will also feature an array of other well-known stars with a “close personal connection” to the charity – including Lord Of The Rings star Andy Serkis, chef Ainsley Harriott, radio DJ Scott Mills, actor Alun Armstrong and comedian Ivo Graham.

The video shows them all auditioning to become a fundraiser for the charity with an end message encouraging people to join MS Society’s in their crusade to help multiple sclerosis sufferers.

MS is a chronic condition that affects more than 100,000 people in the UK.

It damages nerves in the body and makes it harder to do everyday things like walk, talk, eat and think.

There are more than a dozen licensed treatments for people with the relapsing form of MS, but none stop the accumulation of disability as MS progresses.