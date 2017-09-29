Game of Thrones star’s Rose Leslie’s childhood castle is on Airbnb

Game of Thrones fans are now able to stay in a castle that is the childhood homes of one of the most popular characters.

Lickleyhead Castle was the home of Rose Leslie – and is now rentable Airbnb space.

The parents of the actress, who played Ygritte in the fantasy series, have listed the family home on the popular site.

The estate is available on Airbnb from £600 per night and reportedly Rose – who got engaged to fellow star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, earlier this week – played a part in convincing her parents to list the property.

Lickleyhead Castle dates back to the 16th century and is the ancestral home of Clan Leslie.

The property is south of Insch, near the village of Auchleven.

According to Airbnb, the castle features a “large great hall for spending time together” and has “hosted small weddings”.

Lickleyhead Castle can hold up to 14 people for a two-night minimum stay and Rose’s mum Candy will be on hand to meet and greet guests and show them around.