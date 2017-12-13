Game of Thrones star pictured chatting to fans at Aberdeen bar

A Game of Thrones star was spotted chatting to fans in an Aberdeen pub last night.

Iain Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont, was photographed in the Bobbin chatting to students.

“When Khaleesi gives you the night off”🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 Posted by The Bobbin on Tuesday, 12 December 2017

Jorah Mormont was Khaleesi’s right hand man for the first few series.

The actor was in the Granite City taking part in the University of Aberdeen Christmas concert.

Iain is an honorary graduate and former student at the University of Aberdeen.

The North-east seems to be a hot spot for Game of Thrones stars this week after Kit Harington was spotted helping back Christmas trees at his fiance – and former GoT co-star – Rose Leslie’s family home in Aberdeenshire.