GAME is giving away copies of Fifa 18 to anyone called Alex Hunter

If your name is Alex Hunter, you might have just won yourself a free copy of Fifa 18

GAME is giving away 135 copies of Fifa 18 to anyone with that name over the weekend.

All you need to do to claim your copy is e-mail them with your name, address, game format (they’ve got Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions) as well as a scan or photograph of your driving licence or passport. Their address is content@game.co.uk

If your name is Alexander or Alexandra the deal also applies, so you’ll be able to pick up a copy of the game that usually retails for £49.99.

If you’re curious why it’s Alex Hunter it’s all linked to the new career mode.

The Journey follows the rags to riches story of teenage football sensation Alex Hunter.

You’ve got until Sunday to get your entry in for a chance to take home a copy of the game free of charge.