GALLERY: Touch down as latest Poseidon plane arrives in Lossiemouth

A new RAF submarine-hunting aircraft has landed in Moray.

Travelling at speeds over 500 knots and at 35,000ft, the P-8A Poseidon raced across North America from Boeing Field in Seattle, touching down at RAF Lossiemouth late last night.

The plane joins the City of Elgin, Pride of Moray and Terence Bulloch Poseidon ZP804 at the base, with five more to come.

Christened Spirit of Reykjavik, the new addition honours the role the Icelandic capital played during the Second World War in enabling the Allied victory during the Battle of the Atlantic.

Officer Commanding CXX Squadron, Wing Commander James Hanson said: “The connection between RAF maritime flying and Iceland is particularly significant for CXX Squadron.

“The anti-submarine warfare tactics we use today can be traced to those developed by CXX Squadron and other RAF units during the missions flown from Reykjavik. We look forward to rekindling the warm relationship between the RAF maritime aviation community and the people of Iceland.”

Squadron Leader David Higgins, Officer Commanding A Flight, CXX Squadron said: “Iceland remains an important location for Nato Maritime Patrol operations. With an increase in submarine activity in the North Atlantic, the Spirit of Reykjavik and the importance of the location, will remain far into the future.”

Our fourth Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MRA) is finally home with CXX (120) Squadron at #RAFLossiemouth The aircraft will soon have a new crew and start flying operational sorties, #securingtheseas with the latest generation sub hunting technology. Welcome home pic.twitter.com/4jqvtHp8QF — CXX Squadron (@CXX_Squadron) November 3, 2020

Equipped with sensors and weapons systems designed for anti-submarine warfare, the maritime patrol aircraft will operate from RAF Lossiemouth.

Part of a £350million development by the Ministry of Defence, the fleet will monitor British airspace and the North Atlantic, filling the role left by the Nimrod which was retired in 2010.