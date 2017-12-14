Gallery: These 15 stunning pictures by North-east photographers are to feature in a calendar

A range of stunning images from across the North-east taken by budding photographers are set to feature in a calendar.

The winners of the Aberdeen Harbour & North East Scotland College Photography Competition have been announced.

An annual event, the competition sets a double challenge to photography students – capture images of Aberdeen Harbour that could be used in the port’s annual review, and images from around the North-east to be displayed in the port’s 2018 calendar.

From more than 350 images entered into the popular competition, a total of 14 students were successful in their submissions this year, sharing a prize fund of more than £3,000.

Chris Bain, director of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “We picked a tourism theme for the calendar this year to reflect the current focus within the city and region on becoming ‘cruise-ready’ for the large cruise ships that will be able to visit Aberdeen once the new South Harbour is up and running from 2020 onwards.

“We also picked this theme as the city and shire offer such a great photographic landscape to pick from.”

This year’s panel included Chris Foy, chief executive of VisitAberdeenshire, and Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, as guest judges. They joined judges, Steve Smith, college photography lecturer, graphic designer Claire Cormack and Mr Bain representing the Harbour Board, on the panel.