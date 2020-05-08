Show Links
Gallery: Stunning sand art created at Aberdeen beach to mark VE Day

by Callum Main
08/05/2020, 12:37 pm
Dougie created the image at Aberdeen beach. Picture by Paul Glendall
Aberdeen beach has been transformed this morning with a mural to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The work was created by Dougie Bogie after he was inspired by veteran Jack Dunlop.

Dougie Bogie with Jack Dunlop

The image of a poppy is surrounded by the words “Lest We Forget” and the years 1945 and 2020.

