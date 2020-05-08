Gallery: Stunning sand art created at Aberdeen beach to mark VE Day

Aberdeen beach has been transformed this morning with a mural to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.
The work was created by Dougie Bogie after he was inspired by veteran Jack Dunlop.
The image of a poppy is surrounded by the words “Lest We Forget” and the years 1945 and 2020.
