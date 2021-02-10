Show Links
News / Local

GALLERY: Snow dogs, snow giants and snow racecars pop up as north-east gets creative in wintry weather

by Craig Munro
10/02/2021, 6:27 pm Updated: 10/02/2021, 8:54 pm
© Supplied by Lee PageRiley and Finley in the igloo built for them by their dad Lee Page
From a nine-foot snowman to one who’s stuck upside down, and with all manner of igloos and ice fortresses, the north-east has demonstrated it is never more creative than on a cold day.

Readers of the Evening Express have been sending in their jaw-dropping works all day, and we have collected the best of the bunch in the gallery above.

Enjoy looking through the sculptures and buildings – and remember to keep sending your pictures.