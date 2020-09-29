Show Links
Gallery: Skies over north-east lit up by the Northern Lights

by David Walker
29/09/2020, 11:33 am
Stargazers across the north and north-east got to enjoy a natural phenomenon last night.

The Northern Lights or the Aurora Borealis is most commonly seen in Norway or Alaska.

However, it can also be spotted in the skies above some north and north-east towns on special occasions.

Last night, hues of pink and green could be spotted over Shetland, Oban and Aberdeen, with some lucky photographers able to capture it.

Here are some of the best ones sent in by readers:

Northern Lights Rosehearty, Aberdeenshire. Courtesy Eugene Rutter
Northern Lights over Torry, Aberdeen. Courtesy Joanna Harrold
Northern Lights. Portknockie. Courtesy Jan Evans, photographer from Mosstodloch
Northern Lights. Stornoway. Courtesy Megan Riddell
Northern Lights. Lossiemouth West Beach. Courtesy Leanne Bailey
Northern Lights. Portknockie. Courtesy Mike Diamond, Aberdeen
Northern Lights . Lairg, Sutherland. Courtesy Ruth Adams
Northern Lights. Oban Bay. Courtesy Nick Edgington