Gallery: North-east photographers share stunning images of ‘super blood wolf moon’

by Callum Main
21/01/2019, 8:20 am
© Gavin Park/GFP Media
Last night's blood moon
Skygazers in the north-east lucky enough to be under clear skies have been treated to the astronomical spectacle of a “super blood wolf moon”.

The rare phenomenon, caused in part by a lunar eclipse, makes the surface of the moon appear a reddish hue while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.

These images were taken by photographers based in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

If you caught a glimpse of the super blood wolf moon last night, send your pictures to ee.pictures@ajl.co.uk

A fairly poor attempt at capturing today's "Blood Moon" eclipse but about as good as it's going to get from me at half four in the morning, haha! 😂www.facebook.com/gfpscotland#BloodMoon #LunarEclipse

Posted by GFP Media on Sunday, 20 January 2019

In Pictures: The rare super blood wolf moon

