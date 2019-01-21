Gallery: North-east photographers share stunning images of ‘super blood wolf moon’

Skygazers in the north-east lucky enough to be under clear skies have been treated to the astronomical spectacle of a “super blood wolf moon”.

The rare phenomenon, caused in part by a lunar eclipse, makes the surface of the moon appear a reddish hue while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.

These images were taken by photographers based in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

If you caught a glimpse of the super blood wolf moon last night, send your pictures to ee.pictures@ajl.co.uk

#SuperBloodWolfMoon from clear sky #Aberdeenshire thanks to Jon Ruszka dedicated photographer pic.twitter.com/AVOmLYHXCL — Cycle Aberdeenshire (@abdnshcyc) January 21, 2019

Not an especially sharp image, but it was pretty cool being able to watch the lunar eclipse from my livingroom 🙂#LunarEclipse2019 #SuperBloodWolfMoon #supermoon #Scotland #Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/oYfVpE8eOl — Lynsay Shepherd (@Lynsay) January 21, 2019