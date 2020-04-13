Gallery: North-east beauty spots deserted as people stay home at Easter

Families are normally out making the most of the warm spring weather during the Easter weekend.

Parents would be out rolling decorated eggs in north-east parks with their children while out enjoying the sunshine.

But there were few people out in the city yesterday with most north-east residents following the lockdown rules ordering them to stay at home.

However, police revealed some residents had been caught flouting new coronavirus legislation yesterday.

Three men were charged after a car sped away from police officers in Aberdeen.

The black Subaru was first spotted by officers at around 11am before it drove away at speed.

It was traced on Lewis Road a short time later.

Four people – two men and two women – were hit with fixed penalty notices under the Coronavirus Act 2020.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were charged in connection with road traffic offences.

An 18-year-old man was also charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and culpable and reckless conduct.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Local police praised the public in a series of tweets on social media yesterday thanking them for following the rules to help keep themselves safe during the pandemic.

They said: “Police Scotland would like to thank Fraserburgh residents for complying with government regulations and not making non-essential journeys.”

Officers also thanked Banff residents for their cooperation.

They said: “A big thank you to residents of Banff for complying with the government regulations. We have officers out patrolling the town.

“If you are shopping for food, household or medical supplies, travelling to and from work if you can’t work from home or out for your daily exercise give them a wave!”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.