Gallery: Mischievous elves cause havoc in homes across north-east

Naughty elves across the north-east have been causing mischief.

These pictures, taken by eagle-eyed parents showcase just some of the mayhem caused by Santa’s friends.

In some cases they’ve had a poo in a sink, thrown toilet roll all over a living room and caused havoc in a north-east chipper.

In one extreme case, they even wrapped all the furniture in one parent’s home!

It’s not all bad though. One couple managed to convince the elves to help announce their pregnancy.