Gallery: Instagram users take advantage of first snow of 2019

by Callum Main
17/01/2019, 10:35 am
The view from our office at Marischal Square
While the snow has caused school buses to be cancelled and meant delays getting to work for some, others have taken advantage of the first snow of the year.

We’ve looked through Instagram and picked our favourite images shared by people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

View this post on Instagram

⛄️❄️☀️ #happydays #snowman #aberdeen

A post shared by Tess (@tereza_senfeld) on

View this post on Instagram

9.42am #aberdeen #scotland #cove #snow #landscape #sky

A post shared by Lindsey Harper (@lindseyharperr) on

View this post on Instagram

Snowy River Dee in Banchory ❄️

A post shared by Katie Sewell (@katiesphotographs_) on

View this post on Instagram

Snowy walk to work today 😁🥶 #snowy #aberdeen #walktowork

A post shared by Connor (@connorswaine123) on

