Gallery: Hundreds line Aberdeen’s Union Street for Christmas lights switch-on

Hundreds of people gathered in Aberdeen city centre last night for the Christmas lights switch-on parade.

Scores of families lined Union Street to take in the procession, which was led by members of Grampian and District Pipes And Drums, as the festive season well and truly got under way.

The crowd cheered as the Christmas lights, hanging above the city’s main thoroughfare, were illuminated while the parade progressed along the Granite mile.

Knights, foot soldiers and peasants carrying flaming torchlights caught the eye of many gathered behind the barriers.

They were invited to march in celebration of the 700th anniversary of the Stocket Charter, signed by King Robert the Bruce.

Bruce – portrayed by a modern representative – led the medieval procession last night, and was acknowledged for signing the scroll in December 1319 in recognition of the shelter The Granite City provided him as an outlaw.

Santa also made an appearance in one of the flotes, where he sat in his sleigh as snow flurried off on to the crowd below.