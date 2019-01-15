Gallery: Historic Stoneywood paper mill through the decades

Stoneywood Mill is the last remaining paper mill in the city.

The mill, which is based beside the River Don, dates back to 1710, making it 319 years old.

It was established by local laird James Moir, who owned the Stoneywood Estate, after French papermakers Nicolas de Champ and Nicolas Dupin brought the skills of the French industry to Scotland.

It was soon taken over by Alexander Smith, a wig maker, whose grandson Alexander Pirie took over in 1800.

It capitalised on the market where there was a newspaper and several busy printers, and extended its line to include brown papers under Alexander Smith.

When Alexander Pirie took over, he began the change from brown paper to fine papers and two years after he came into ownership, introduced the mill’s first watermarked paper.

In 1992, the company merged with Wiggins Teape and Co.

There was previously mills in Culter, Inverurie, Donside and Mugiemoss.

They have now all shut, with Davidson Mill in Mugiemoss closing down in June 2005, and the Donside Paper Mill in 2001.

It resulted in a loss of 525 and around 250 jobs respectively.

The Culter Mill was opened in 1750, until around 1980, when it collapsed and was replaced with housing.