Gallery: Halloween celebrations from across the north-east

Trick or treating may have been cancelled this year but that has not stopped children from across the north-east dressing up.
From skeletons to spiders, kids still dressed up so they could look their spooktacular best.
It was not just children looking scary either, with some homes given a makeover to scare any trick or treaters away.
This year was a Halloween like no other, with coronavirus putting a paid to any proper celebrations.
However, people across the north-east still celebrated in style, as shown by pictures sent in by our readers:
