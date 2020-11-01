Show Links
Gallery: Halloween celebrations from across the north-east

by David Walker
01/11/2020, 2:30 pm
Trick or treating may have been cancelled this year but that has not stopped children from across the north-east dressing up.

From skeletons to spiders, kids still dressed up so they could look their spooktacular best.

It was not just children looking scary either, with some homes given a makeover to scare any trick or treaters away.

This year was a Halloween like no other, with coronavirus putting a paid to any proper celebrations.

However, people across the north-east still celebrated in style, as shown by pictures sent in by our readers:

© Supplied by Claire HopleyHarry (4) Jack (3) and Maisie (3) Ferguson on their way to nursery, Aberdeen. Supplied by Claire Hopley
© Supplied by Karen MichellNicole Lindsay age 7. Supplied by Karen Michell
© Supplied by Hayleigh CouttsRiver Coutts aged 2 and 1/2. Supplied by Hayleigh Coutts
© Supplied by Lou SteeleHalloween decorated house. Fochabers. Supplied by Lou Steele
© Supplied by Amy Mo GloverBleu, 4, and Billie, 7 months dressed up as Cruella De Ville and a dalmatian. Keith. Supplied by Amy Mo Glover
© Supplied by Zoe CoxTyler Cox, 8, celebrating Halloween as Venom. Aberdeen. Supplied by Zoe Cox
© Supplied by Jessica MurphyJack Skeleton and Simba pumpkin carvings. Supplied by Jessica Murphy