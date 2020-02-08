Gallery: First look at new multi-million-pound north-east school

New images have emerged showing the progress being made at a new multi-million-pound community campus.

The facility, which will house the new Inverurie Academy and St Andrew’s School, will welcome its first pupils in April.

It will also host extensive community facilities, including a six-lane swimming pool, multi-use games area and two all-weather pitches.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

Developers claim the school will be one of the best in Scotland when it is completed.

Inverurie and district councillor Lesley Berry, whose three children all attended the academy, said: “It has been a long time coming and a new facility like this has been talked about for years and years.

“The fact the public will get as much use out of this new facility as the schools is something to be welcomed. It will be something for the whole of Aberdeenshire to appreciate.

“In terms of being a facility for the whole community, it is going to be absolutely fantastic.”

Fellow ward councillor Neil Baillie added: “From the latest pictures it looks like this is going to be a state-of-the-art facility that we are going to be getting in Inverurie.

“It’s going to be a facility for the whole community to use and it looks fantastic.

“It really does look great and it will make such a difference having up-to-date, modern facilities for the use of the academy as well as the community as a whole.”

The £55 million project to build the facility is being led by developers Hub North Scotland and builders Robertson Group.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already received a tour of the site and members of the public have also had a chance to see inside the new campus.

Speaking earlier in the project, Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson said: “This will improve opportunities for everyone and it is a demonstration of Aberdeenshire Council’s commitment to investing in Inverurie; maintaining what makes this a great place to live and work through the construction of modern, multi-purpose spaces.”

After construction of the building has finished, the focus will shift towards the demolition of the current school and the completion of landscaping, parking and the sports pitches.

Ms Berry admitted it will be an emotional day when the school is eventually demolished.

She said: “Watching the building where my children and lots of other children went to school coming down will be emotional, I am sure.

“But that’s progress, and the new building is going to be such a huge asset to the community.”