Gallery: Fireworks light up Aberdeen skies despite ban on public Bonfire Night celebrations

Fireworks could be heard across Aberdeen tonight as residents held their own Bonfire Night celebrations.
With all public events banned, the unmistakable noise of fireworks filled the air in the Granite City.
The sky was alight with colour as people took advantage of the good autumn weather to hold their own celebrations.
Fire crews were called out to a bonfire earlier on tonight as they geared up for their busiest night of the year.
