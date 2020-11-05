Show Links
News / Local

Gallery: Fireworks light up Aberdeen skies despite ban on public Bonfire Night celebrations

by David Walker
05/11/2020, 9:19 pm
© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen JournalsFireworks in the Aberdeen sky. Pic by Chris Sumner
Fireworks in the Aberdeen sky. Pic by Chris Sumner

Fireworks could be heard across Aberdeen tonight as residents held their own Bonfire Night celebrations.

With all public events banned, the unmistakable noise of fireworks filled the air in the Granite City.

The sky was alight with colour as people took advantage of the good autumn weather to hold their own celebrations.

Fire crews were called out to a bonfire earlier on tonight as they geared up for their busiest night of the year.

