Gallery: Divers and kayakers clear Stonehaven coves of plastic pollution By Kieran Beattie 04/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 04/10/2021, 5:25 pm The flotilla of litter-pickers scoured the coastline south of Stonehaven for marine rubbish, including around Dunnottar Castle. Divers and kayakers have teamed up to remove almost 100kg (220lbs) of litter from "little pirate coves, caves and tunnels" along the Aberdeenshire coastline. The Stonehaven Canoe Club joined forces with the Deeside Sub Aqua Club as part of this year's Great British Beach Clean, organised by the Marine Conservation Society. The Stonehaven Canoe club and Deeside Sub Aqua Club with the rubbish they collected from coves south of Stonehaven.