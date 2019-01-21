Gallery: North-east photographers share stunning images of ‘super blood wolf moon’

Skygazers in the north-east lucky enough to be under clear skies have been treated to the astronomical spectacle of a “super blood wolf moon”.
The rare phenomenon, caused in part by a lunar eclipse, makes the surface of the moon appear a reddish hue while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.
These images were taken by photographers based in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
If you caught a glimpse of the super blood wolf moon last night, send your pictures to ee.pictures@ajl.co.uk
This morning's Super Blood Moon, total lunar eclipse shot at 5:12am. Cold night and almost got attacked by unknown animal (hopefully not a wolf haha) but happy with result. It's amazing seeing the planets moving with the naked eye.
Setting my alarm for 4:45 to catch the Super Blood Wolf Moon kind of paid off
Coming out of the shadows! #SuperBloodWolfMoon #fullmoon #WolfMoon #moon #aberdeen #scotland @StormHour #stormhour @ThePhotoHour #thephotohour @visitabdn #visitabdn @VisitScotland #visitscotland @VirtualAstro pic.twitter.com/GL2mO7Y5Bp
— Mikey Rennie 🏴⭐⭐ (@watterloony) January 21, 2019
#SuperBloodWolfMoon from clear sky #Aberdeenshire thanks to Jon Ruszka dedicated photographer pic.twitter.com/AVOmLYHXCL
— Cycle Aberdeenshire (@abdnshcyc) January 21, 2019
#BloodMoonEclipse @carolkirkwood #Fyvie, Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/Xzc55jxcbq
— wendy sleigh (@wjsleigh) January 21, 2019
Super Blood Wolf Moon
Not an especially sharp image, but it was pretty cool being able to watch the lunar eclipse from my livingroom 🙂#LunarEclipse2019 #SuperBloodWolfMoon #supermoon #Scotland #Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/oYfVpE8eOl
— Lynsay Shepherd (@Lynsay) January 21, 2019
Total Lunar Eclipse taken from Macduff #Aberdeenshire #SuperBloodWolfMoon pic.twitter.com/yP0jcrEXrz
— MountainsofScotland 🏴 (@mtnsofscotland) January 21, 2019
A fairly poor attempt at capturing today's "Blood Moon" eclipse but about as good as it's going to get from me at half four in the morning, haha! 😂www.facebook.com/gfpscotland#BloodMoon #LunarEclipse
Posted by GFP Media on Sunday, 20 January 2019