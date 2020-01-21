Aberdeen gala gets back in gear after four-year break

A popular gala event will return to the city this summer following a four-year break.

A committee was formed last year to relaunch Dyce Gala, in the hope the event could be resurrected for years to come.

The previous driving force behind the event was Councillor Ron Clark, who passed away in 2011.

There has been no gala in the community since 2016, when it was brought back for one event only.

Now the dates for the upcoming event have been secured and it is hoped that it will be a success for all ages.

This year’s Dyce Gala is to take place in the community’s Central Park on August 15 and 16.

To support it, the committee is looking for volunteers to get on board, which could include helping to set up and tidy the area.

Chairman and spokesman for the Dyce Gala committee Daniel Clark said the group only received confirmation from Aberdeen City Council that the park could be used for the event last month.

He said: “It’s been a lot of work but at the same time we haven’t been able to plan much because we only got the confirmation back from the council last month, so we’ve now started to get the ball rolling.

“Since we released the statement saying we had the confirmation, we’ve had messages to the group asking if it would be possible to have a stall.”

Daniel added that the committee is currently speaking to a variety of people about the event, including some youth groups and schools.

He said: “The ball has started rolling now.

“We’re going to have crafters and the Cub Scouts and Beavers are interested in doing a food stall.

“We also have people who have their own arcade games, so that’ll be really good.

“We’re still looking for volunteers though, anyone that can help cleaning up, setting things up and looking after things.

“We’ve got people from outwith Dyce who want to get involved.

“We’ll be in Central Park so we’ll have a lot more space and a lot more possibilities.”

Previously, the committee said there was a lot of interest in the area for the event, and it was a case of pinning people down to commit their time for the project.

The Dyce Gala will be one of a number of market events held in the community.

Currently, a smaller, monthly event is held with traders at the Rohaan Cafe Bar on Burnside Drive, with food and crafts on offer.

Community-based events are also often put on by the Rotary Club of Dyce, as well as the gardening club.

Anyone interested in signing up as a volunteer can contactdycecommunity@yahoo.com or message the Facebook page, here.