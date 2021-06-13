Fyvie Castle records highest Scotland temperature but next week set to cool across north and north-east

The north and north-east are having a scorcher of a Sunday with temperatures rising across the country potentially making it the warmest day of the year.

Fyvie Castle has reached 24C making it the warmest place to be in Scotland – and it may yet rise to 25C or 26C.

The UK’s hottest spot is London where sunbathers are basking under a heat of 26.9C.

The temperature will have to rise by some three degrees centigrade, however, to beat the UK’s hottest day or record.

The hottest temperature recorded so far this year was 28.3C in Northolt, north-west London, on June 2.

Today saw residents of the Granite City flocked to sunny green spaces like Duthie Park, the beach and pub gardens to enjoy the sunshine and make the most of the stunning weather.

Enjoy it while it lasts

However, the scorching weather in the north and north-east today is getting ready to cool starting with some light rain overnight – and it will be rain showers by Wednesday for the Highlands.

Temperatures across the north and north-east are expected to be around 18C on Monday but it will still be nice and bright with night-time temperatures staying warm.

A Met Office spokesman said: “There will be sunshine and one or two showers, less likely in Aberdeen, more likely over the mountains in the Highlands, but it will feel a bit fresher with slightly cooler air and temperatures of around 17C and more like 14C in the higher ground.

“Tuesday will be another reasonably warm day at 19C, we are expecting another band of rain on Tuesday night and it will be relatively windy.

“Wednesday looks like it will be a little bit cooler around 17C, dry in Aberdeen with but showers in the Highlands and temperatures will be more like 14C.”