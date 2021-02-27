Future Skills Partnership launched to enhance digital skills in the north-east

North-east educational establishments have joined forces with some of Scotland’s digital training providers in an effort to boost the region’s digital capabilities.

The Future Skills Partnership, spearheaded by Opportunity North East (ONE), aims to help the region keep pace with the country’s other major cities in digital maturity and adoption.

The Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University and North East Scotland College have partnered with Code Clan, The Data Lab and Skills Development Scotland to launch a web portal providing individuals looking to further their digital education with a single source for information and advice on all the courses available.

Jared Owen, ONE digital and entrepreneurship director, said the main purpose of the Future Skills Partnership is to provide people across the region who will benefit from expanding their digital skillset with access to the latest information in digital learning and education.

He added: “ONE and its partners have a clear ambition to accelerate economic diversification and support sustainable economic growth.

“Driving digital adoption and maturity is a key part of this and the web portal is a great way of helping everyone – people and organisations – across our key sectors access the resources to do this.

“The region has led the way in terms of energy for many decades, and the pace of digital transformation within that sector, in particular, is accelerating.

“This presents us with a tremendous opportunity to enhance the existing skills base in the region to support the energy transition, as well as other industries as they embrace the digital future.

“The north-east of Scotland has consistently been one of the most productive parts of the UK and we firmly believe increasing the digital capabilities of people in the region will help retain the top talent required for sustainable, high-value jobs.

“We want people to get with the programme and develop skills that will not only improve their own skillset but potentially bring new investment to the north-east.”