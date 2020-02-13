Future of old Aberdeen primary school unknown

No plans have yet been made regarding the future of a former primary school which closed its doors two years ago.

The old Stoneywood Primary School has been sitting empty since June 2018 after pupils finished up for the summer holidays.

They moved to a new £13 million building which opened in August 2018 with a range of improved facilities, including a large nursery, library and sensory room.

It was one of three new school buildings to open in Aberdeen in 2018.

The former Stoneywood School was rated “bad” by the Scottish Government in rankings released in July 2018, after being measured on the extent to which the building and its grounds were appropriate, based on factors such as space and facilities.

Aberdeen City Council said no plans had yet been finalised for the Stoneywood Road site.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We have a large number of priorities across the city with regard to our buildings estate and, as yet, have not finalised long-term plans for the old Stoneywood School.

“The site continues to be managed and monitored.”

Councillor Gill Al-Samarai, who represents the area, said: “It’s a real concern there doesn’t seem to be a clear plan for the building as things stand.

“I have raised this with officers as the council needs to take action sooner rather than later in the interests of safety.”

Councillor Neil Macgregor, who also represents the ward, highlighted that money could also be made from developer contributions made through the sale of the site to a housing developer.

He said: “This was raised at last month’s Bucksburn and Newhills community council, where I explained that where new housing developments generate contributions for education, there is an agreement with the council which stages payments according to the number of houses built.”

School buildings can be put on the market after education officers confirm they are satisfied they are no longer required.

The local authority is required to obtain “best value” for its assets.

Several news schools have been built in the city in recent years to help ease pressure on growing communities.

Lochside Academy is one of the most recent to be built, replacing the aging Kincorth and Torry academies at a cost of £47 million.