Future of former Aberdeen school to be decided after blaze rips through building

A heritage trust will meet council bosses to decide on the next step after a historic school building was engulfed by flames.

Part of the disused Victoria Road School building remained taped off yesterday two days after being ravaged by a fire.

A blaze broke out at the site in Torry at around 9am on Friday and residents said fire crews had been there on Saturday dampening down patches of land outside the building.

Torry Development Trust (TDT) has been working on plans for the past year to see the building turned into affordable housing.

Now, the trust, which is working alongside Grampian Housing Association, will meet with Aberdeen City Council today to “work on a plan of action”.

David Fryer, the head of the TDT, said: “Grampian Housing Association, Aberdeen City Council and I will gather around the table and see where we are, what’s happened and what we are going to do from here. Basically, we will discuss what money or authority needs to be put in place to move forward.

“The sentiment is that nobody will leave the room until a decision is made.

“We’re looking forward to taking a collaborative approach to get this moving forward.

“We will be working on a plan of action and have learned from this.

“We are applying that lesson – I made quick calls to Grampian Housing Association and the council to resolve this.

“There are a lot of historic buildings that need our help, not just Victoria Road School.

“The Torry Development Trust is just one of the ways to do that.”

David added that the group is open to working with police to put security measures needed in place.

One Victoria Road resident, who asked not to be named, said: “The fire service seem to have been very thorough.

“They came back early on Saturday after being there all day on Friday.”

After fire investigators have established whether or not the blaze was deliberate, police will join the investigation.

The old school, which was built 141 years ago, managed to survive bombings by the German Luftwaffe on June 30 1940.

The raid caused an extensive fire but repairs were carried out successfully.

But this week’s blaze caused the roof of the building to completely collapse.

The building was built by Torry fishermen in 1878 for the community, and closed in 2008.