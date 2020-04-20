Future of Aberdeen charity’s farm hangs in the balance

An Aberdeen social care charity has warned its much-loved farm faces being permanently closed.

VSA’s Easter Anguston Farm, like many other premises across the city, is currently closed to members of the public as a result of the ongoing lockdown.

But the farm still requires animals to be fed and maintenance to be carried out, and also has to pay for the costs of staffing it.

There are five staff working on the site along with 15 trainees and a group of volunteers.

Bosses at VSA have warned that unless they can find the £10,000 per week required to run the farm, they will be unable to open again.

Around 20,000 people visit Easter Anguston every year, but at a time when it is normally packed with families enjoying a day out to see the animals and spend time on a working farm, lockdown has left the farm deserted and the coffers empty.

VSA is now calling on people to donate their time and money to ensure the much-loved institution is still there for years to come.

And the Evening Express is today launching a campaign to save Easter Anguston.

VSA’s chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “Because we have shut down the service provision from the farm and closed the site to the public, there is no income, but we still have to feed the animals, carry out maintenance and keep the staff employed.

“We are putting all our funds into making sure we have protective equipment and supplies across the whole organisation, but that means we need to find £10,000 every week to keep Easter Anguston running.”

As well as being a popular attraction for visitors, Easter Anguston also provides work and training opportunities for people with learning disabilities and additional support needs.

VSA does not charge for entry, instead asking for donations.

And the charity is calling on those who would normally visit to continue donating to keep the farm’s gates open.

Mr Simpson continued: “A lot of people visit Easter Anguston every year and it is a tremendous community resource. It provides vital work for people with additional support needs.

“If the people who usually support us could come and help as they normally do, it would ensure the farm is still there for the public to use when times are better.

“All the people we support would still be able to return but we want to keep the farm and animals available for the public.”

VSA’s director of external relations Jennifer Mitchell said: “Normally the farm would have been extremely busy, and the families who visited would have made some substantial donations. It would have been bustling with people.

“We want to be in a position where we can open the farm again but to do so, we are going to have to rely on our fantastic supporters to step forward.

“At this moment in time, if we don’t get the level of funding we need, even if the farm does open to the public again we might have to start charging in the future.

“It would be a fundamental loss because that is one of the things we don’t want to do.”

The campaign has been backed by Aberdeen city councillor Martin Greig.

He said: “Easter Anguston is a much valued place of caring and support.

“Hopefully the current crisis will not have a long-term impact so they can continue their excellent work. We need more of these facilities, not less.”

To help save Easter Anguston Farm, visit vsa.org.uk for more information on how to donate.

Alternatively, cheques can be posted to the charity’s offices at 38 Castle Street, Aberdeen, AB11 5YU.

