Future for cows with lower emissions, say Aberdeen scientists

Aberdeen scientists have shown it can be possible to lower emissions while breeding cattle.

A team led by Professor John Wallace of the Rowett Institute at Aberdeen University came to the conclusion of the project called RuminOmics that the emissions released by cows were controlled by their genetic make-up.

The study has been published in the journal Science Advances.

Cattle and other ruminants, animals that acquire nutrients from plants, are significant producers of the greenhouse gas methane and contribute 37% of the methane emissions.

A single cow on average produces between 70 and 120kg of methane per year.

Prof Wallace said: “When we started the RuminOmics project, all we had was anecdotal evidence that methane emissions were controlled by the cow’s genetic make-up.

“Some animals persistently seemed to produce less methane than others, and so did their offspring.

“Previously we knew it was possible to reduce methane emissions by changing the diet or by using certain feed additives.

“But changing the genetics is much more significant – in this way we can select cows that permanently produce less methane.”

According to the researchers, breeding for low-methane cattle will depend on selection priorities such as meat quality and milk production.