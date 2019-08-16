Fury over vandalism at north-east castle

A north-east councillor has hit out after a tourist attraction was vandalised.

Slains Castle was targeted by vandals earlier this week, with the text “Tadzio 2019” spray-painted on one of the walls of the historic ruin near Cruden Bay.

The act was widely criticised after pictures emerged on social media.

Local councillor and Cruden Bay resident Stephen Smith hit out at those responsible amid fears the act could damage the attraction’s reputation as a tourist destination.

He called on anyone with information to pass it on to Police Scotland in a bid to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Mr Smith said: “Slains Castle is a popular stopping-off point for tourists from across the world, judging by the number plates I regularly see in the car park, so it’s extremely sad when some people feel the need to vandalise something which is an iconic part of the community.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police.”

Police Scotland was contacted for comment.