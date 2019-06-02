Fury over plan to site new road in north-east woodland

Campaigners have hit out at plans to build a new road through woodland north of Banchory.

Proposals have been submitted by the North Banchory Company to build the new distributor road through a green area north of Hill of Banchory.

However, the move has been heavily criticised and a campaign group called Stop The Road, Save Our Forest has been set up to fight the plans.

The group, which consists of around 50 people, have called the new development “unnecessary”, with plans already approved to widen an existing road to the north.

They have also voiced concerns over the future of the wildlife in the woodland.

A petition has been launched, gaining more than 800 signatures, and more than 100 letters of objection have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

Campaigner Jackie Struth, 33, said: “There is a lot of wildlife in the area as well as the local footpath network.

“That would all be lost if this development goes ahead.

“They are not just planning to build a road through it. They are wanting to tear it down and leave it for six years before building starts.

“We have raised concerns about the impact on the wildlife and the woodland area.

“We feel it is a very important area for the community.

“Particularly when there is a plan approved to improve a road to the north, this just seems so unnecessary.

“It is also land earmarked for the new academy.

“It is needless. It’s not needed and rather than building this road the North Banchory Company should be looking to help the community they are also a part of.”

Jackie is pleased with the response the campaign has had – but wants more people to make their views known before the deadline on Wednesday.

She added: “We already have a petition with about 800 signatures on it which we are really pleased about. We are hoping we will get a few more and that more people will write to the council to let them know how they feel about these proposals.

“I think it’s very obvious from the reaction that it’s something people don’t want to happen and don’t think is necessary.”

The North Banchory Company said it would not be able to comment.

However, in a design statement associated with the application, the firm said: “Although the proposed route sought by this application will cross the very western extremity of the protected area, the impacts are considered to be significantly less.

“Much of this area has already been cleared of trees to allow a wayleave for an overhead power cable.”

Aberdeenshire Council declined to comment with a spokeswoman saying the local authority does not comment on outstanding planning applications.