‘Fury’ over increase in Aberdeen rail ticket prices

A hike in rail fares has been described as a “kick in the teeth” for north-east passengers.

The rise in prices – by an average of 2.4% – came into force across Scotland yesterday.

And north-east MSP Liam Kerr hit out at the increase.

He said: “Passengers will be furious that fares have increased while the SNP Government continues to abandon the rail network.”

Passengers in the north-east expressed their annoyance at the increase and called on ScotRail to improve the quality of its services.

Passenger Jamie Ross, 27, who had travelled to Aberdeen from Elgin to visit family, said: “The tickets are very expensive already for what they offer. If you go to Europe the trains are on time, they’re cheap, clean and you can get a seat.”

His friend Scott Gray, 22, added: “The quality is really low.”

Fellow traveller Patryk Jekal, 23, was making the journey from Aberdeen to Edinburgh as the fares increased.

He said: “It could be cheaper. I don’t think the service is too bad but I don’t think it’s worth that much.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Abellio ScotRail, which runs rail services in Scotland, said the increase is due to fares set by the Scottish Government.

A spokesman said: “85% of our revenue comes from fares set by the Scottish Government which decides how much our customers pay.

“The money generated from fares is reinvested back into Scotland’s Railway to help give our customers the service they expect and deserve.”

Some ticket types, including Anytime, Anytime Day, Flexipass and Season passes will rise by 2.8%.

Meanwhile, off-peak fares will rise by 1.8%.

When the increase was announced last year, a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We have capped increases where we have influence, making fares 20% cheaper on average than in the rest of Great Britain.

“While any fare increase is unwelcome, calls for measures such as fares cuts or a fares freeze under-estimate the impact of these on the public purse.

“Two-thirds of the cost of running the railway is already met through subsidy, with the remainder from rail passenger revenues.”