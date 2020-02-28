Fury after laser shone at plane approaching Aberdeen airport

A union chief has hit out at those responsible for shining a laser into the cockpit of a plane landing at Aberdeen International Airport.

The beam was aimed at the Flybe flight from London Heathrow as it approached on Tuesday evening.

It is thought to have originated from Bridge of Don.

Chris Hammond, a spokesman for the British Airline Pilots’ Association, admitted incidents involving laser pens are still common.

He said: “It is criminal that you should endanger the passengers, the people on the plane, the pilots – and if anything went really wrong, then the people on the ground underneath, maybe even the guy who’s doing it. But they don’t think about it.”

Mr Hammond said lasers can cause significant issues for pilots.

He added: “It can be damage which lasts up to three hours after it happens so if you’re a pilot on a long-haul flight you’ve got a problem, do you continue or not?

“There’s also the distraction element, in that it distracts them from what they should be doing, at a very busy time, in a busy area, near an airport, landing.”

Police Scotland are investigating the incident.