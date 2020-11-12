Scotland football fans celebrate first Euros qualifier in 22 years

Football fans were out in force celebrating Scotland’s historic win against Serbia tonight.

The Draft Project in Aberdeen was among the venues showing the Euros qualifier, which Scotland won 1-1 by penalties.

Concerns were raised about the celebrations, with films emerging online of fans chanting, cheering and hugging when the national side scored.

Police attended the venue at 10pm, and could be seen dispersing the crowd.

PB Devco were at the centre of controversy this summer when images showed large crowds gathered outside Soul Bar before the city was plunged into a local lockdown.

Current rules prevent singing or raising your voice in hospitality venues.

Similar scenes were also recorded at The Bieldside Inn, also owned by PB Devco.

Several people online described it as “disgusting” behaviour and urged pub owners to be vigilant and “read the rules”.

Another said it “boils my blood” that the rule-breakers were having such disregard for the safety of others.

One woman suggested: “Lock them all in a hotel room for two weeks to isolate and fine them for the cost of the rooms to support failing hotels. It’s beyond selfish.”

And another wrote: “I guess nobody there was complaining about being stuck in tier two or not getting turkey with their family at Christmas.

“I would have loved nothing more than a few beers in the pub to watch the game – hey ho, hope it’s worth it.”

Police have been asked to comment.