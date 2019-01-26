Fury as rubbish dumped on Aberdeen path

Concerns have been raised over fly-tipping after items – including a bath – were dumped in an Aberdeen community.

Plastic bags, wooden pallets, a bath and sofa have been left at the Bucksburn Valley path, which runs between Bucksburn and Kingswells, alongside the burn.

The path, which runs from near Heathryburn School and links up with Kingswells, is often used by dog walkers and horse riders and is a farm access track.

Community leaders have encouraged people to dispose of their rubbish in the correct way, either by taking it to the recycling centre or calling the local authority to pick it up.

Members of the public have suggested CCTV should be installed on the track to record the registration plates of fly-tippers’ vehicles.

Barney Crockett, councillor for the Bucksburn, Dyce and Danestone area, encouraged anyone who may have information regarding the discarded items to come forward.

He said: “I think it’s a terrible thing to be doing. Everyone is trying to make the place look as good as possible. It’s terrible people are trying to spoil it.

“It’s important that businesses and people using businesses make sure folk dispose of the things properly.

“It’ll be very embarrassing for them to find out someone has dumped the stuff they were asked to get rid of.

“Everyone needs to be reminded to take it to the recycling centre.

“It’s essential that anyone with information on who is dumping it comes forward.”

There is a recycling centre in Bucksburn, on Bucksburn Avenue, which accepts a range of different items, such as furniture, fridges and freezers, scrap metal, wood, rubble and textiles.

Groups in the area, such as Brighter Bucksburn, work to keep the area tidy and organise litter picks which the public can get involved in.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Fly-tipping is illegal and unsightly and costs the taxpayer money when we clean up a mess.

“We would remind people not to fly-tip as residents can dispose of waste for free at our household waste and recycling centres across the city.

“Businesses should be aware they should dispose of waste appropriately and contact us if they require advice.”