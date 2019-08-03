Aberdeen man’s anger as dad’s murderer could be released early

The son of a man knifed to death has told of his anger after learning his dad’s killer could be back on the streets before the end of his sentence.

John Anderson, 39, was given a life term for murdering William Reeve in the city’s Beattie Avenue in February 2008 – and was told he must serve at least 12-and-a-half years behind bars for the crime.

Now the Scottish Prison Service has written to William’s son Hayden stating Anderson can be considered for temporary release from jail.

Mr Reeve, 27, has been invited to address a parole board, which will decide if Anderson can leave prison on day release.

His father was killed by Anderson after the pair got into a row on the street.

William, 41, punched Anderson’s brother George and so Anderson went home to get a knife before returning to stab William in the heart.

After receiving the letter, Mr Reeve, who is now married and has used his traumatic experience to work for Victim Support Scotland, said: “When I got the letter, I felt sick. I was outraged. It brought all those memories flooding back.

“It made me anxious and feel rage.

“I had always prepared for it happening because I knew the 12-and-a-half years would be up in August 2020, but the letter coming early caught me cold.”

“The parole board should not let him out. He took a life so should have no rights.

“I will speak to them and tell them how this has impacted the lives of me and my family. It tore my family apart.”

After a jury took less than an hour to convict him of murder, it emerged Anderson had been on bail for eight months – awaiting sentence after admitting having a knife on the same street on a previous occasion.

Anderson lost an appeal against his murder conviction and sentence in 2010.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said they could not comment on individual cases, but added that prisoners can apply for temporary release within the three-year period before their minimum term ends.

He added: “That often starts out with a day release for things like an educational course, training or a work placement.

“Providing that goes well, it can progress to an overnight stay, for example, with immediate family.

“The maximum number of consecutive temporary-release days is eight. The aim is to allow SPS to conduct a risk assessment process so, when a decision is made on a release, the parole board knows how they have been in the community.

“But, at the same time, the temporary release conditions are strict, for example, specifying which route they must take to their destination and any breach results in immediate withdrawal.”

It is understood SPS acknowledges the letters currently sent out need to be improved.

The spokesman added that SPS was in the process of working with victim support charities to create an online resource for victims and their families aimed at explaining the temporary release system better.