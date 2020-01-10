Fury as flower thieves strike at Aberdeen war memorial

A former Aberdeen councillor has hit out over flowers being repeatedly stolen by a green-fingered thief from a prominent war memorial.

The Bridge of Don memorial sits at the junction of Ellon Road and Balgownie Road and commemorates those who lost their lives during the two world wars.

Muriel Jaffrey, who previously represented Bridge of Don as a councillor before she retired, said it was a recurring problem which she reported to police several years ago. And she believes the thief is a gardener because of the way the plants are taken.

The 79-year-old said: “Prior to my retirement as a city councillor for the area I was very angry to find that the newly planted-up planters were bereft of plants as they had been stolen by someone with a trowel who had carefully removed them.

“I was so angry that I called the police, because although the cost of the plants was not a lot of money, it was where they were stolen from – planters as a tribute to the dead of the two world wars who died for us, including the thief. We never did find out who was stealing, although I had a good look round about looking for the missing plants.”

Resident Isobel Hunter maintains the flower planters around the area with money for the displays being provided by Bridge of Don Community Council.

The colourful displays are entered into the Royal British Legion Best Kept Memorial event each year under the War Memorial without a Garden category.

Mrs Jaffrey was shocked to notice that the plant thief has now struck again, removing the flowers from the memorial.

Some were taken earlier, before the culprit returned to take the rest. It is believed the person removing the plants is not a child or a vandal because they are very carefully removed.

Mrs Jaffray added: “The plants had only been in for a few days when the thief came and took the first lot out with a trowel and a couple of days later came back for the rest.

“The lady who does all the work went back to the garden centre and bought more plants and had to wait a few days to get them in as the earth/fibre was too wet.

“I could not believe when passing the war memorial a couple of days ago that the thief had been back again and had taken more plants.

“Bridge of Don will not be able to compete (in the competion) again this year because of this.

“It is bad enough stealing from the living but to steal from the glorious dead, to me, is a cardinal sin.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who is the council’s armed forces champion, said: “I think all Aberdonians will think it’s absolutely deplorable for anyone to steal flowers, but particularly from a memorial to the war dead. I would like to thank the community council for the hard work they are doing.”

Bridge of Don councillor Alison Alphonse added: “I am absolutely disgusted by this behaviour. How anyone can steal flowers from a war memorial beggars belief. Whoever did this should feel utterly ashamed.”