Fury as Dundee councillor brands Aberdeen a ‘hell hole’

The civic leaders of Aberdeen and Dundee have hit out at a councillor’s “poisonous” remarks after the Granite City was branded a “hell hole” on social media.

Gregor Murray, an independent councillor in Dundee, made the remark on Twitter regarding Aberdeen’s local lockdown, which was extended earlier this week.

In response to posts suggesting Aberdeen City Council’s administration did not support the extension of measures, they said: “Why is my city so close to this hell hole?”

Why is my city so close to this hell hole? JFC. https://t.co/291XRG39Ix — Rev Fisher (Gregor) Murray 🏳️‍🌈 (@grogipher) August 19, 2020

The comment attracted criticism from across the political spectrum, with Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn describing it as “idiotic”.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett described the remarks as “poisonous” – but said the two cities had achieved a great deal by working together.

He said: “Throughout my time on the council I have done everything possible to have good relationships with our neighbouring city. I believe the future will see the two cities working together in close partnership.

“It is quite shocking to hear comments like this.

“Dundee has been through some very, very difficult decades and continues to be a city blighted by issues with poverty.

“I think by closer working together between the two cities there can be benefits for both.

“However, poisonous comments like this do nothing for anyone in either city, and I am shocked by it.”

While Dundee’s Lord Provost Ian Borthwick added: “Comments like that are hardly mature. It is disappointing and not constructive.

“Aberdeen is a great city just the same as Dundee is. We have a great deal in common and I don’t think such remarks will worry the people of Aberdeen.

“We will go forward together and do our best to beat this virus.

“We have a responsibility not only to our own residents, but people elsewhere too.”

Council leaders in Aberdeen stressed that the coronavirus outbreak health team had also cleared the way for the local lockdown to be lifted.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said councillor Murray should visit “the best place in Scotland to live and work”, while fellow co-leader Jenny Laing added: “Councillor Murray is obviously not aware of the facts, which are, Aberdeen City Covid-19 Outbreak IMT believed the situation was under adequate control.

“I am confident that had councillor Murray received the same information as us, the same decision would have been made.”

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll branded the comments “utterly ridiculous”.

When contacted by the Evening Express, councillor Murray said: “My comments were entirely about Aberdeen Council, not the people.

“Their Conservative councillors (blue and red varieties) are trying to put the economy before the lives of their constituents, and mine, and I find it horrific.

“I note that their Conservative MSP colleagues did not vote to lift the restrictions either – perhaps they could reflect on that.”