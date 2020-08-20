Fury as Dundee councillor brands Aberdeen a ‘hell hole’ in controversial tweet

A councillor from Dundee has branded Aberdeen a “hell hole” in a controversial tweet.

Gregor Murray, an independent councillor, made the remark regarding the Granite City’s local lockdown, which was extended yesterday..

In response to posts suggesting Aberdeen City Council’s administration did not support the extension of measures, they said: “Why is my city so close to this hell hole?”

Why is my city so close to this hell hole? JFC. https://t.co/291XRG39Ix — Rev Fisher (Gregor) Murray 🏳️‍🌈 (@grogipher) August 19, 2020

The comment attracted criticism from across the political spectrum, with Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn describing it as “idiotic”.

Meanwhile Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “In November 2019 the Evening Express reported the Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index that Aberdeen is the best place to live and work in Scotland and was ranked sixth-best place in the UK, beating both Edinburgh and Glasgow to the top spot in Scotland.

“Interestingly Dundee was not mentioned. Perhaps the councillor from Dundee needs to visit Aberdeen before making derogatory remarks about the best city in Scotland to live and work.”

When contacted by the Evening Express, Cllr Murray said: “My comments were entirely about Aberdeen Council, not the people.

“Their Conservative councillors (blue and red varieties) are trying to put the economy before the lives of their constituents, and mine, and I find it horrific.

“I note that their Conservative MSP colleagues did not vote to lift the restrictions either – perhaps they could reflect on that.”

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.