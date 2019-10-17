Further talks on plans for flats at Aberdeen quarry

More people across the city have been invited to give their views on plans to build flats at an Aberdeen quarry.

Canadian property developer Carterra submitted a proposal of application notice last month for 250 private flats along with a gym, function room, public bistro and promenade to the north of Rubislaw Quarry.

However, planners have written to Carterra to inform it more public consultation is necessary.

In the letter, Aberdeen City Council’s development management manager Daniel Lewis said: “Once the required consultation has taken place, a pre-application consultation report should be produced and then submitted to the planning authority at the same time as the planning application.

“The report should specify who has been consulted and set out what steps were taken to comply with the statutory requirements.

“The report should also set out how the applicant has responded to any comments made by those who were consulted, including whether and the extent to which the proposals have changed as a result of consultation.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Lewis advised the firm it should send a copy of the proposal of application notice, along with details of a public consultation, to local community councils.

Craigiebuckler and Seafield, Rosemount and Mile End and Mastrick, Sheddocksley and Summerhill community councils will all be alerted, with members invited to have their say.

Carterra’s previous £68 million plans for the site were thrown out last summer. The scheme attracted 369 objections, with residents raising fears over the impact on animals, an increase in parking problems and the height of the buildings.

Dr Maggie Bochel, of Aurora Planning, the firm dealing with the application, said: “We are delighted to be looking at a substantially revised scheme for this site which reflects comments made on the previous proposals from last year.”

A public consultation event will take place on November 20 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Treetops Hotel from noon to 7pm.