Further strike action dates at Aberdeen airport announced

Workers at Aberdeen airport will go on strike again later this month.

Members of the Unite union will walk out on June 27 and 28, between 6am and 10am, as the dispute over pay and the closing of their defined benefit pension scheme continues.

In a statement Unite today said airport bosses had offered a “repackaged three percent pay offer” which the union says materially the same as one tabled in April.

The union also said AGS – the owners of Aberdeen International Airport – has restated “their unwillingness to discuss or reopen the consultation on closing the pension scheme”.

Workers at the airport have already taken strike action this month, with 12-hour walkouts on June 7 and June 10.

In April Union members supported strike action by 88.3 percent on a turnout of almost 80%.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “Unite members will now undertake two further days of industrial action at Aberdeen Airport following this latest pitiful attempt to divide and conquer by AGS.

“We want the public to understand that our members do not take this action lightly.

“But, AGS have repeatedly set preconditions to any negotiations by stating they will not reopen the consultation on the pension scheme, which breaks our Acas agreement with them.”

“Unite members remain strong and resolute, and they are determined to stand united with their fellow members in Glasgow who are facing the same attack on their pay and pension scheme by AGS.

“For the record, Unite wants to reaffirm that we are always open to meaningful negotiations to seek a remedy to this dispute at any time, any place and under any auspices.

“The ball is in AGS’ court.”

Steve Szalay, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “It’s extremely disappointing that the trade unions have served notice of further strike action, particularly when we have agreed a date for talks and tabled an improved offer with a view to reaching a resolution.

“If they are serious about entering into meaningful dialogue then we would call on them to end the strike. Despite the best efforts of the unions to cause disruption for the travelling public, we have kept our airport open ensuring thousands of passengers and hundreds of flights have been able to travel and operate safely. We will once again put our contingency plans in place to ensure the unions do not cause disruption for passengers and airlines.”