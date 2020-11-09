Further positive Covid-19 case confirmed at north-east academy

A further Covid-19 case has been identified at a north-east secondary school.

The positive case has been confirmed at Ellon Academy after two other positive cases were identified at the school last week.

Parents have been sent a letter advising them of the news, and a deep clean was under way today.

Within the letter, headteacher Pauline Buchan has said there “remains no evidence of transmission within the school”.

Close contacts have been contacted by NHS Grampian’s health protection team and have been told to self-isolate.

Pupils who have not been identified as close contacts have been told they are to attend school as normal unless they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

The main symptoms of Covid-19 are: - A new continuous cough - A fever or high temperature - A loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste

Ellon Academy has said it has introduced enhanced hygiene and cleaning measures, minimised contact between different school groups and implemented the appropriate emergency procedures to best protect staff and pupils.

Any pupil who develops symptoms should enter 10 days of self-isolation whilst they await test results.

All other members of the household should begin a self-isolation period of 14 days.