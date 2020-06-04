Furloughed and redundant oil and gas workers given chance to upskill

Furloughed and redundant oil and gas workers are being offered free access to a skills portal.

Mintra Group is offering to help with online training and management and to give them the opportunity to plug gaps in their CV.

Their Skilled Worker Portal (SWP) will provide access to 15 key industry courses, including health and safety, environmental and technical topics

Upon completion, each worker will get a Mintra certificate.

The leading provider of workforce management systems hope to empower individuals to manage and control their own training requirements.

Typically, businesses store information on behalf of their workers, both self-employed and PAYE employees.

Data, including qualifications, technical abilities, competencies, soft skills, and health and safety records, are all stored with the company the worker currently has a contract with.

When staff find themselves without work, and employees are furloughed or made redundant their records stay with their previous employer.

Mintra wants to offer complimentary access to their SWP so that workers will have the opportunity to keep their records accessible, notwithstanding their current employment status.

Gareth Gilbert, Mintra Chief Operations Officer said: “The incentive offers resources to help people skill up during lock down and get back to work faster.”

Oil and Gas UK’s Chief Executive Deirdre Michie added: “This a welcome initiative from Mintra at a time when many people in our industry face uncertainty due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil and gas prices.

“We know that oil and gas will be required as part of our energy mix for decades to come, so retaining skills will be key to ensuring the sector can quickly recover and realise opportunities through an accelerated transition to a low carbon economy.”

You can access the portal at: https://www.mintragroup.com/