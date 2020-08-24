Furious nurse working at Aberdeen cornavirus test centre racks up £680 in fines for parking

A nurse working at a coronavirus testing facility has spoken of her outrage after she was ordered to pay £680 worth of parking fines.

Vicky McGuire currently works at Aker Solutions in Dyce, where she carries out Covid-19 swab tests on offshore workers.

The nurse, originally from Dundee, was shocked to find out she had racked up £680 in parking fines at Aberdeen International Business Park on Dyce Drive, despite being reassured the tickets would be waived by Smart Parking.

She said: “When we first started working there we were asked to fill in a form stating our registration plates which we all handed in.

“But I’ve had a ticket every week since June and we are continuing to get them.

“We were told to ignore them but now they’ve been sent to a debt collector which has forwarded them to a law firm.

“The debt collectors and the law firm are both willing to uplift the fees if the parking firm agrees to scrap them but they are refusing.”

Vicky, who works weekends at the Dyce facility, described the incident as ‘shocking’.

She added: “As far as I know there are around 10 of us nurses getting these fines.

“I’ve tried phoning numerous times but nobody answers.

“I’ve emailed and asked for numbers but I haven’t got anywhere.

“We’re all really angry about it. We’re putting our own lives at risk every day and I think it’s absolutely shocking that we’re being treated like this.

“I told the company to take into consideration our jobs, what we’re doing here with regards to Covid-19 and how it’s for the benefit of everyone, but they just said the fines have been issued and there is nothing they can do.”

Vicky is in the process of applying for a mortgage and is worried the fines will affect her credit score.

She added: “It’s worrying for all of us that it’s been taken to debt collection because it will affect our credit rating.

“I’m in the middle of trying to get a mortgage and the last thing I need is a default against my account. I’ve never missed a payment for anything in my life.

“At the end of the day we’re all nurses and we’re just trying to help people.

“But I am one of many in this situation being penalised for helping to save lives.”

A spokesman for Smart Parking said: “As part of our commitment to support key workers during the Covid-19 crisis, at this particular car park NHS frontline staff can currently register for free parking.

“Signage at the car park is clear, and if motorists, including NHS frontline workers need more time than the stated max stay, they must enter their details into a tablet on site.

“In the case of Ms McGuire we have no record of her doing this, so any charges she has received have been correctly issued. As such, we would be delighted to review any documentation that may be offered in support of Ms McGuire’s claim.

“Smart Parking are members of the British Parking Association (BPA) and strictly follow its code of practice, we also operate a BPA audited appeals services.

“It is important to note that Ms McGuire has contacted us but has neither evidenced she is in fact a nurse or she registered for free parking. We are currently awaiting more information from her.”

But the nurse refuted these claims, adding: “Nobody has ever had to put their details into a tablet. We handed in a form to Smart Parking at the beginning but that was all.

“I’ve never been asked for documentation. The company have just said they don’t want any further contact with me and won’t answer any more of my emails.”