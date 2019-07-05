Funeral to be held for ‘one in a million’ Aberdeen woman Neomi Smith

The funeral of an Aberdeen woman allegedly murdered in Brechin will be held next week.

Neomi Smith, 23, died in a property on Swan Street on Sunday June 9.

Her funeral will be held at the Aberdeen Crematorium West Chapel on Wednesday at 1.15pm, with friends and family invited.

Neomi’s family has said donations can be made on the day to Horseback UK, instead of flowers.

In a post on social media site Facebook, her father John Smith said: “It’s with a broken heart I’m letting all Neomi’s family and friends know, Neomi’s funeral will be on Wednesday July 10 at Aberdeen Crematorium West Chapel, to which all family and friends are respectively invited.

“Family flowers only, please, but donations on the day to Horseback UK.”

Brechin man Keith Rizzo, 23, has been charged with Neomi’s murder.

He has appeared twice at Forfar Sherriff Court and made no plea to the charge.

He has been remanded in custody.