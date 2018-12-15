Funds raised ahead of Aberdeen volunteer’s funeral

The funeral of a popular Aberdeen charity volunteer and runner is to take place next week.

Grant Allan suffered head injuries in a fall at Exodus nightclub in Aberdeen in late October and died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on November 25.

The 34-year-old was well-known throughout the city, as he volunteered with several good causes and ran with Metro Aberdeen Running Club, often supporting other runners as a race steward.

Grant’s family have announced his funeral will take place at Aberdeen Crematorium at 2.45pm on Monday and his friends are invited.

Pals of Grant have spent the last two weeks raising funds in honour of Grant and have so far collected £1,080. Part of the cash is to fund a bench in his memory.

Ruth O’Brien and Kimberley Burn, who led the fundraising appeal, said they wanted Grant’s family to choose where the money should go.

Grant’s mum Lorna has asked for donations in Grant’s memory to go to North East Sensory Services (Ness) and Rosie’s Social Enterprises.

Grant had a severe hearing impairment and Ness helped him get a cochlear implant last October, allowing him to hear people’s voices clearly for the first time.

The charity also helped Grant find volunteering opportunities, such as Community Food Initiatives North East and at Rosie’s Framers Crafts & Gift Shop, on Holborn Street, Aberdeen.

Ness’s chief executive Graham Findlay, pictured inset, said: “I’m honoured that Grant’s family want to support us.

“Grant was a wonderful person who was always putting others before himself.”

He added: “Our priority is to provide support and rehabilitation to support staff while keeping them as independent as possible.

“We also provide ‘added value’ services, such as providing volunteering opportunities and Grant was perfect for that.”

Rosie’s Social Enterprise service manager Alison Paterson said: “Grant forever had a positive outlook on life and helped motivate those around us with his positivity.

“Everyone from Rosie’s was devastated by news of his death as he was very special to us.

“He had an interest in graphics… and was always willing to help other people and share his skills with them.

“We are delighted his family have chosen us as one of the two organisations they would like donations to go to.

“We have decided to spend some of the money on buying a memorial bench in Grant’s honour, for the back garden at Rosie’s.”

Paying tribute to her son, Lorna Allan said: “Whether it was at a shop or charity, or just helping people with their shopping or look after their pets, Grant was always happy to help people. He was always a very positive influence.

“Grant never wanted to be idle, and I think that’s what inspired him to join in with so many groups.

“He is an inspiration to many.”

Grant leaves behind Lorna, his half-brother John, half-sisters Mhairi, Morag, Shona and Catriona, uncle Rod and auntie Ann.